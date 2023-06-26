Man Men’s Jon Hamm marries Anna Osceola at famous finale spot

The Mad Men family have been celebrating a wedding!

The show’s lead star, Jon Hamm, has officially tied the knot with his partner, former co-star Anna Osceola.

Jon, who is best known for playing Don Draper in the hit series from 2007 until its ending in 2015, married Anna on Saturday, according to outlet TMZ.

The couple chose to say their vows at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur in California. Fans of Mad Men might recognise the location, as it is the same place where the final episode of the series was filmed.

Many famous faces are reported to have attended the event, including the likes of The Morning Show actor Billy Crudup, Clueless star Paul Rudd and comedian Tina Fey.

It has also been reported that the pair chose to walk up the aisle to the theme to the 1967 James Bond film You Only Live Twice.

The 52-year-old actor looked dapper in a classic tux for the big day, while Anna was a beautiful bride in a strapless, simple, floor-length gown.

Credit: Jennifer Pottheiser

In February of this year, it was first confirmed that Jon had proposed to the 35-year-old actress, and that she had said yes.

Rumours first began to speculate in 2020 that Jon and Anna were dating, with the couple tending to keep their relationship quite private.

However, Jon and Anna have known each other since 2015, as they first met on the set of Mad Men when Anna joined the show in the role of Clementine.

Credit: Mad Men AMC

After being spotted together on several occasions, the lovebirds made their red carpet debut in March of last year, when they attended an Oscars afterparty together.

In an interview with SiriusXM last September, Jon shared a rare glimpse of his relationship with Anna and described it as “meaningful,” adding that it had “opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness."

Congratulations to Jon and Anna!