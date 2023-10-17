Man in 20’s to appear in court for attempted robbery in Dundalk

A man, who has been charged after a robbery and attempted robbery in Dundalk, Co. Louth, is set to appear in court this morning.

The man, aged in his 20’s, will appear before Drogheda District Court this morning, Tuesday October 17, 2023.

Gardaí arrested the man following a robbery and attempted robbery in Dundalk on Sunday afternoon, October 15, 2023.

At approximately 2.00pm on Sunday, a woman aged in her 70’s was approached by a man on Bachelors Walk in Dundalk. The man assaulted the woman, knocked her to the ground, and attempted to take her handbag. He fled the scene on foot and Gardaí have confirmed that no items were taken during the course of the incident.

At approximately 2.30pm, a woman in her 60’s was approached by a man on Williamson Place in Dundalk. He pushed her to the ground and stole her handbag. He then fled the scene on foot with the stolen property.

A short time after Gardaí were alerted to the incidents, they arrested a man in his 20’s. He was then detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in County Louth.

Investigating Gardaí have already issued a public appeal for witnesses to come forward.

They stated, “Anyone who was in the vicinity of Williamson Place, Bachelors Walk and the Seatown areas of Dundalk yesterday [Sunday] afternoon between 1.00pm and 3.00pm and who may have noticed any unusual activity is asked to contact investigating Gardaí”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations surrounding the incident are still ongoing by the Gardaí.