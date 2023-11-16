Man dies following single car collision in Wexford

A man has passed away following a single car collision in Co. Wexford this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of the fatal road traffic incident in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford on Thursday November 16, 2023 to come forward.

Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted following a collision at Duffry Gate, Enniscorthy shortly before 7am.

The driver of the car involved, a man in his 60’s, was tragically pronounced deceased at the scene.

His body will be removed to the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be conducted. Nobody else was injured during the incident.

The scene is preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Enniscorthy are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Anyone in the vicinity of Duffry Gate, Enniscorthy this morning between 6.30am and 7am is asked to come forward. Those with camera footage, including motorists with dash cams, within this timeframe are asked to share it with Gardaí who are investigating this case.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 924 2580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.