Man arrested in connection to woman’s murder in Limerick

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal assault of a woman in Limerick. 

A woman, aged in her 20’s, was pronounced dead at the scene of a residential property on the Dock Road, Limerick City, at 1.30pm on Tuesday, April 4.

The fatal assault investigation was upgraded to a murder investigation on Wednesday, April 5 by a Senior Investigating Officer.

Detectives from the PSNI Serious Crime branch have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of the woman’s murder.

Detectives based at the Garda incident room at Henry Street Garda Station remain in close contact with their colleagues in the Police Service of Northern Ireland at this time.

The Garda Technical Bureau is continuing with their examination of two scenes in Limerick.

A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed and will keep the family of the victim informed of the investigation.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anybody who has information that can assist them with this investigation. 

They are being asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

