Man arrested for murder after woman found dead in Dublin

A man has been arrested for murder after a woman’s body was discovered at a house in Dublin.

Gardaí are currently investigating the incident after the body of a woman was found dead at a house in Raheny, Dublin 5 in the early hours of this morning, Thursday June 15, 2023.

The scene is currently being held and preserved at the Raheny location and the Garda Technical Bureau will conduct an examination.

The body of the deceased woman still remains at the scene, while the office of the State Pathologist will be notified of the tragic incident this morning so further examinations can be carried out later.

A man aged in his 50s has been arrested for murder and was taken to a Garda Station in North Dublin where he is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are still ongoing.