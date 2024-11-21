Man arrested as investigation into Creeslough explosion continues

Gardaí have shared a significant update on their ongoing investigation into the explosion in Creeslough, Co. Donegal.

On October 7, 2022, 10 people tragically lost their lives in the rural Donegal village when an explosion occurred in an apartment above a local petrol station.

Alongside the four men, three women and three children that died in the explosion, eight others were also hospitalised due to their injuries.

Now, over two years on from the horrendous tragedy, Gardaí have confirmed that they have arrested someone in connection with the incident.

Credit: Gardaí

Earlier today, a Garda spokesperson announced that they have arrested a man in his 60s in relation to the Creeslough explosion.

The man, who was taken in by investigating Gardaí earlier this morning (November 21), was arrested for alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

The man is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at an unnamed Garda station in the north west of Ireland.

In their statement, Gardaí went on to note that their investigation remains “ongoing”, and that an incident room has been set up at Milford Garda Station.

The new development comes eight months after the first arrests were made in the Creeslough case.

In March of this year, Gardaí arrested two men, both aged in their 50s, in connection with the explosion. However, they were later released without charge.

Then, in May, a man and woman (both aged in their 40s) were arrested and questioned, but they were also released without charge.

10 people lost their lives in the heartbreaking tragedy, with the oldest victim being 59-year-old Hugh Kelly, and the youngest being five-year-old Shauna Flanagan Garwe. Shauna’s father, Robert Garwe, also passed away in the explosion, as the pair had visited the petrol station shop together to buy cake and treats.