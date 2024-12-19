Man arrested after discovery of woman’s body in Wexford property

A man has been arrested following the discovery of a woman’s body in Wexford.

Shortly after 3am this morning (December 19), Gardaí were called to an incident at a property in Baile Eoghain in Gorey, Co. Wexford.

A woman, who was in her 30s, was found unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the incident, a man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the woman’s death. He is currently being detained at a Garda station in the Eastern Region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

An investigation has since been launched at Gorey Garda Station. The scene has been closed off for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau, and the State Pathologist and local Coroner have both been informed.

A post-mortem examination of the late woman will be arranged. A family liaison officer has also been organised to support her family.

Following the shocking incident, Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward. They are also asking any motorists who have dashcam footage from the Baile Eoghain area at the time of the incident to also make it available to investigating Gardaí.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, they are being asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 094 30690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Gardaí’s investigations into the woman’s death are continuing. Her identity has not yet been released to the public.