Man arrested after a teenage girl was assaulted in Fermoy, Co. Cork

Gardaí are currently investigating an alleged assault which took place on Monday afternoon in Fermoy, Co. Cork and a man in his 30’s has been arrested for questioning.

The alleged attack is believed to have occurred on Monday, February 8 at approximately 1:20pm, while a 16-year-old girl was out walking in the Chapel Sq area of Fermoy.

Two young male youths came to the teenage girl’s aid when they heard her screams, causing a man to run from the scene.

It’s been reported that the 16-year-old girl was taken to Cork hospital for treatment, but her injuries are described as not serious, however she is understandably traumatised. One of the young men who came to her aid also went to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s believed that Gardaí have cordoned off the area of the alleged attack as an investigation gets underway, gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area.

It has also been reported by RTÉ that the man and the teenage girl are not connected and that the alleged attack is seen as random.