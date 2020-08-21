Man and two children die after tragic accident in Co. Donegal

A 49-year-old man and two children have died after their car skidded off the road and plunged into the water at Three Trees, Quigleys Point, Donegal late last night. The tragic incident occurred at approximately 10.20pm.

It is understood that the car was travelling from Muff towards Quigley's Point when the driver lost control and the vehicle skidded across the road and down the embankment and plunged into the water. The 49-year-old male driver, a six-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy were fatally injured.

The 45-year-old female front seat passenger managed to exit the car and sought assistance.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the front female passenger was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with non life threatening injuries. The bodies of the two males and one female were subsequently taken from the water and removed to Letterkenny University Hospital Mortuary, where post mortems will take place in due course.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the road from Muff towards Quigles's Point between 10p.m. and 10.30p.m. last night, August 20. They are also seeking assistance from anyone who may have had sighting of a Black Mitsubishi ASX registration number, 11 DL 1566 in the area, particularly any road users with dash cam footage, to contact Buncrana Garda Station on (074) 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.