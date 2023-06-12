Man (26) charged with murder of 21-year-old Antrim woman

Two men have been charged with the disappearance and murder of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell.

Chloe was last seen by her family on Friday, June 2, and was captured on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena, Co. Antrim.

Extensive searches have been carried out since Chloe was reported missing, but unfortunately, the Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed they were launching a murder inquiry after human remains were found in the town yesterday, June 11.

In an update on the case this morning, June 12, PSNI Detectives revealed two men have been charged to court in connection with Chloe’s disappearance and murder.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder, while a 34-year-old man has been charged with assisting offenders.

Both men will be appearing before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Millar released a statement last night after the suspected human remains were found.

“Sadly today detectives have recovered suspected human remains in Ballymena, while there has been no formal identification, we have now launched a murder inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell, who was a high-risk missing person”.

He continued, “Earlier this week we launched a criminal investigation into Chloe's disappearance. Tragically, we now have reason to believe that Chloe was murdered”.

“Our thoughts are very much with Chloe's family and we have specialist officers providing them with support at this heart-breaking time”.