Malin Andersson shares harrowing C-section experience with baby Xaya

Former Love Island star Malin Andersson has opened up about her terrifying emergency C-section experience, as the procedure took place in the same room where she welcomed baby Consy.

Malin welcomed the birth of her baby girl Xaya on January 28 this year, three years after the birth of Malin’s first daughter, Consy, who tragically passed away when she was just four-and-a-half weeks old.

Consy was also born via C-section in 2019, arriving seven weeks before her due date. Malin documented her daughter's harrowing health battle every step on the way, saying her final goodbyes on January 22 that year.

Unfortunately, Malin had another frightening labour experience earlier this year, as she was forced to undergo an emergency c-section with baby Xaya. “I was in the exact same hospital – in the exact same room – that I’d given birth to Consy in,” the 29-year-old mum revealed when speaking to OK! Magazine.

“I lay there, terrified, on the operating table being completely triggered by traumatic memories. Jared was worried too as my heart rate kept dropping, but he put his head next to mine and comforted me,” Malin continued, referring to Xaya’s father who Malin has since parted ways with.

“The next minute, they pulled her from me and she immediately started crying,” Malin recalled, adding, “it was the biggest relief because with Consy’s birth, she didn’t make a sound.”

“Holding her in my arms for the first time was magical – the most beautiful feeling ever.”

Malin announced the birth of baby Xaya in February this year, taking a month away from social media to focus on her family, as she and Jared had “been in the most beautiful, surreal baby bubble”.

“I ended up having an emergency c-section with her, they took her out of the same scar Consy came from.. that was a bittersweet experience for me which I needed to take in after,” Malin harrowingly wrote in her announcement post.