Malin Andersson reveals she and partner Jared have broken up

Former Love Island star Malin Andersson has revealed that she and her partner Jared have decided to end their relationship mere weeks after the birth of their daughter Xaya.

Taking to Twitter this afternoon, the 29-year-old mum shared a heartfelt statement, explaining her newly single status.

“I have always prided myself on being open and transparent on here, so I wanted to let you all know that myself and Jared are no longer together,” she announced.

“We split around 4 weeks ago and I have since been trying to come to terms with everything and process it all.”

Continuing, Malin said, “We are co-parenting Xaya as she of course comes first in all of this, but we would appreciate some space as we navigate through this separation.”

“I don’t want to go into any more detail at the moment, my baby girl is my main priority and I am building myself back up with what fuels my strength – friends, family exercise and meditation.”

Touching on the unexpected nature of the break up, Malin said, “I didn’t expect any of this to happen, I feel truly blindsided… but as always, I trust that the universe has a plan for me.”

Malin first confirmed her relationship with Jared in June 2021, however the pair had reportedly been close friends for a number of years beforehand. Two months later, in August Malin excitedly announced that she and Jared were expecting a baby.

On January 28 this year, Malin and Jared welcomed the birth of their first child together, a baby girl named Xaya. Announcing the wonderful news of her daughter’s arrival four weeks later, Malin said that she and Jared “have been in the most beautiful, surreal baby bubble and so I took a month out to just focus on our family.”

Going on to talk about her labour experience, Malin said, “I ended up having an emergency c-section with her, they took her out of the same scar Consy came from.. that was a bittersweet experience for me which I needed to take in after.”

Three years ago, in January 2019, Malin's baby daughter Consy tragically died when she was just four-and-a-half weeks old. Consy was born seven weeks premature, and Malin documented her daughter's harrowing health battle every step on the way.

Since sharing this sad news that she and Jared have parted ways, Malin’s social media pages have been flooded with messages of love and support from friends, family and fans.