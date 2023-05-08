Male suspect arrested for Mayo woman’s murder was known to her

It has been revealed that a man arrested on suspicion of murdering a Mayo woman was known to her.

Angela Canavan was in her 50s and lived alone at St John’s Terrace in Sligo town, but she originally hailed from Crossmolina in Co Mayo.

Angela’s body was discovered shortly after 8:30pm last Monday, May 1. The mother-of-two and grandmother was found with head injuries.

After she was discovered and pronounced dead, a forensic examination of her home and a post-mortem examination of her body were carried out.

Angela’s funeral was held on Saturday, May 6 in her native Crossmolina. According to her funeral notice, she is survived by her loving son Nigel and his wife Claire, and her son Keith and his partner Paul, as well as siblings, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

The day after her funeral took place, on the morning of May 7, Gardaí confirmed that they had arrested a man on suspicion of Angela’s murder. The man, who is in his 30s, is still being questioned at a Garda station in the North Western Region.

Gardaí have also stated that they will not be releasing the results of Angela’s post-mortem “for operational reasons.”

Gardaí are continuing to investigate all avenues and motives behind Angela’s death with the suspect that was known to her. As per the law, Gardaí only have 24 hours to question the man before deciding if they will charge or release him.

With the investigation into Angela’s murder ongoing, Gardaí have requested for anyone with any relevant information to contact Sligo Garda station on 071 9157000, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.