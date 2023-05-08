SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Male suspect arrested for Mayo woman’s murder was known to her

by

It has been revealed that a man arrested on suspicion of murdering a Mayo woman was known to her.

Angela Canavan was in her 50s and lived alone at St John’s Terrace in Sligo town, but she originally hailed from Crossmolina in Co Mayo.

Angela’s body was discovered shortly after 8:30pm last Monday, May 1. The mother-of-two and grandmother was found with head injuries. 

After she was discovered and pronounced dead, a forensic examination of her home and a post-mortem examination of her body were carried out.

Angela’s funeral was held on Saturday, May 6 in her native Crossmolina. According to her funeral notice, she is survived by her loving son Nigel and his wife Claire, and her son Keith and his partner Paul, as well as siblings, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

The day after her funeral took place, on the morning of May 7, Gardaí confirmed that they had arrested a man on suspicion of Angela’s murder. The man, who is in his 30s, is still being questioned at a Garda station in the North Western Region.

Gardaí have also stated that they will not be releasing the results of Angela’s post-mortem “for operational reasons.”

Gardaí are continuing to investigate all avenues and motives behind Angela’s death with the suspect that was known to her. As per the law, Gardaí only have 24 hours to question the man before deciding if they will charge or release him.

With the investigation into Angela’s murder ongoing, Gardaí have requested for anyone with any relevant information to contact Sligo Garda station on 071 9157000, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.