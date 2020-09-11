Make your home extra cozy with Jo Malone’s A/W collection

The new Townhouse Collection by Jo Malone brings a new selection of scents created especially for the home. The collection takes its inspiration from the scented scenes and celebrated moments within a London townhouse; from freshly baked temptations in the drawing room to colourful stories among the vines in the garden room. A house that becomes a home for all those who dream.

Carefully crafted from high grade ceramic material, the designs reference the finer details of Georgian architecture, from cornicing and columns to mantles and fireplaces. Each candle is finished in unglazed ceramic as a nod to the decadent textures seen in the most luxurious homes of the 1700s.

Six candles make up the collection, each one capturing the unique mood of a room or moment within the home. The collection includes:

Wild Berry & Bramble

Welcome Home. The scent for any hour. The style for any place. A signature scent for the home.

Pastel Macaroons

Afternoon Tea. The taste of temptation. Delectable desserts in the drawing room.

Green Tomato Vine

The Garden Room. Sunlight captured. Vines warmed inside. A place to linger.

Glowing Embers

A Cosy Night In. Pages turn in front of the fire. A moment to kindle your imagination.

Lilac Lavender & Lovage

Calming Sundays. Gentle rain on the window. The comfort of clean white sheets.

Fresh Fig & Cassis

A Sunlit Morning. Late summer nostalgia. Fig trees embraced by the sun. A freshness on the breeze.

The collection will be available at Brown Thomas and Jo Malone London boutiques from 1st September 2020, and costs €102 for a 300g candle.