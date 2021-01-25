These long-lasting, flawless vegan makeup essentials are must-trys

Shattering the myth that vegan makeup and long-lasting products are mutually exclusive, KVD Vegan Beauty combine the best of Mother Nature and high technology to create unbelievable, high-performance vegan makeup, without sacrificing rich pigments and long wear formulas. Veganuary may be drawing to a close but that doesn't mean you can't embrace vegan beauty brands and products. In addition to altering your diet, it has never been easier to switch up your makeup products and lead a more plant-based lifestyle. We think the best place to start is acing your base and KVD Vegan beauty has the ultimate trio to perfectly prime and set your skin for all day long wear even under a face covering:

Lock-It Hydrating Primer (€34) creates a soft, smooth canvas that’s primed and ready for long-wear foundation, such as the iconic Lock-It Liquid Foundation. This fast-absorbing, water-based primer minimizes the look of pores as it hydrates skin. With a lightweight, milky consistency, this makeup primer is specially formulated so long-wear, full-coverage foundations glide smoothly and evenly onto the face.

Lock-It Setting Powder (€29) is not your grandma’s loose powder. The ground-breaking technology reduces the weight by 45% compared to the leading setting powder,* so you get a better finish with no chalkiness, no flashback and no added texture. With Magnesium Fatty Acid Technology and plant-derived skin conditioners, Lock-It Setting Powder melts onto skin for a soft-touch finish that is perfect for all skin tones.

Lock-It Makeup Setting Mist (€27) delivers a fine, luxurious, continuous spray that locks down your look for extreme long wear. With an earth-friendly spraying system, this refreshing, weightless micro-mist will leave your makeup looking vibrant and fresh, without feeling sticky. For extra staying power and hydration, apply Setting Mist before the Hydrating Primer.

KVD Vegan Beauty is available from select Boots Stores and Boots.ie.