Make small changes by using these toothbrushes made from recycled materials

Created for you with the environment in mind, Jordan’s Green Clean initiative believes sustainability is key and wants to make it easy for consumers to make greener choices.

Part of the Orkla group, Jordan was created in 1927 in Norway and is the leading oral care brand in Scandinavia. Jordan’s range of high-quality award-winning products are designed to help people keep their teeth healthy for life. From the first tooth, they have tailor made products; made with purpose, to fit different needs and preferences.

Jordan believes that we all share a common responsibility in becoming more sustainable, with their main mission to keep improving their products, ensuring the high quality that they are known for, and always aim towards more sustainable solutions in their entire portfolio. Since they introduced their sustainability initiative, Green Clean, starting with just one toothbrush, Jordan has developed and expanded the range to include toothpaste and a child friendly line, to take care of your teeth and the environment.

“Scandinavian design is as much about aesthetics as it is about functionality. To me sustainability is also a big part of it”, says Norwegian designer Andreas Engesvik, the designer behind Jordan’s Green Clean toothbrush. The range includes:

Green Clean Adult Toothbrush (€3.49/£3.00)

With its modern design, ergonomic handle and quality bristles, Jordan Green Clean combines great functionality and sustainable materials.

90% of the total product (including packaging) is made of recycled materials, minimizing resource use and giving materials a new life.

For instance, the toothbrush handle is made of recycled plastic originating from food containers, and the packaging is made of recycled paper fibres from paper-based products.

The remaining 10% mainly consists of the bristles, which are 100 % bio-based, and the packaging label, which is made of FSC-certified paper from responsible managed forests.

Green Clean Cavity Protection Toothpaste (€3.99/£3.00)

The Green Clean toothpaste contains fluoride and xylitol to give you the best protection against cavities and is sweetened by using natural stevia and has added green tea extract known for its antioxidant properties.

With the environment in mind, they have carefully chosen natural ingredients that are readily biodegradable in nature and the toothpaste therefore contains ingredients from 98% natural origin.

Green Clean toothpaste is 100% vegan, certified by the Vegan Society and has received the Nordic Swan Ecolabel as a proof for reduced environmental impact and caring for consumers’ health.

Toothpaste tube contains up to 50% recycled plastic, originating from food containers, such as milk, water, and juice bottles, that consumers have handed in for recycling.

Jordan Oral Care Green Clean Range is available from Inish Pharmacy and online at www.inishpharmacy.com and instore at Boots, Adrian Dunne, Allcare, Life, Careplus, Chemist Warehouse, McCabes. It is available from Gordon’s Pharmacy in the North of Ireland.