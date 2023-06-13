‘Major incident’ declared in Nottingham as three people found dead

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were found dead in Nottingham in the early hours of this morning, June 13.

Two people were tragically found dead on Ilkeston Road just after 4am after police were called to the location.

Police officers were then called to another incident in Milton Street, where a van had attempted to run over three people. These three people are currently being treated in hospital for their injuries.

A man was then found dead in Magdala Road.

Since the discovery of the three bodies and the incident involving the van, a 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He now remains in police custody.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell released a statement following the tragic incident that reads, “This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people. We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody”.

“This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened”.

She added, “We ask the public to be patient while inquiries continue. At this time, a number of roads in the city will remain closed as this investigation progresses”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak released a statement to Twitter, commending the work of the emergency services and sharing his condolences to those who have lost loved ones.

“I want to thank the police and emergency services for their ongoing response to the shocking incident in Nottingham this morning. I am being kept updated on developments. The police must be given the time to undertake their work”.

The PM closed off by adding, “My thoughts are with those injured, and the family and loved ones of those who have lost their lives”.