Major Hollywood stars to join the Late Late Show this week

The lineup for this week’s edition of The Late Late Show has just been released, and we couldn’t be more excited about it!

It has been revealed that best friends Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson will be joining Ryan Tubridy this week, alongside Barry Keoghan to promote the trio’s new film, The Banshees of Inisherin.

The group will discuss everything from island life to Oscar hype, and Brendan will also share how he found his recent guest hosting duties on the popular American show, Saturday Night Live.

Mrs Brown’s Boys creator and star Brendan O’Carroll will also be live on the show to discuss his new autobiography, Call Me Mrs Brown. As well as looking back on his own career, Brendan will also look back on the career of his mother Maureen, who became Ireland's first female Labour TD.

As we approach its 138th birthday, there will be a huge celebration of the GAA on this week’s show! Historian Dr Siobhán Doyle will take Ryan and the audience through several iconic GAA objects, such as the first-ever hurling ball and Armagh’s winning plaque from the 2002 All-Ireland Football Final.

Writer, designer and Kerryman Paul Galvin will also be talking all things GAA with Ryan, as he will showcase his passion for weaving storytelling into Irish men’s clothes and how the GAA has been a huge inspiration for him.

Three of the young stars of the upcoming Toy Show The Musical will be sharing their thoughts ahead of their debut, as well as treating the audience to an exclusive performance.

Folk singer Moya Brennan and fiddler Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh will also perform an emotional tribute for the victims of the recent tragedy in Creeslough, Co. Donegal.

You can catch all of these special guests on this week’s edition of The Late Late Show this Friday, October 14, on RTÉ One at 9:35pm.