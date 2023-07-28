Maison Margiela’s new ‘On A Date’ fragrance recalls memories of Provence

'On A Date' is a thrilling new scent by Maison Margiela inspired by a magical date on a late summer’s evening overlooking the magnificent vineyards of Provence at sunset.

It captures the sparkling and addictive fruitiness of ripe grapes soaked in warm sunshine, and the delicate yet decisive character of wild roses. This perfume sets the senses on high with memories of dating and falling in love that are unique and profound.

Notes of sparkling Bergamot and luminous Rose convey all the excitement of the perfect date. An inviting, sweet and textured Blackcurrant Liquor accord coupled with sensual and woody Patchouli transport us to the vineyards of Provence, steeped in the golden glow of a late summer’s sunset.

The new fragrance is a collaboration between master perfumer, Carlos Benaim and master sommelier, Manuel Peyrondet.

When working on this fragrance, the perfumer Carlos Benaïm was inspired by his own cherished memories of Provence, the stage of his very first steps in the perfume industry. He particularly wanted to capture the Mediterranean sunshine as it heats the vineyards for harvests overflowing with addictive and joyful sensations of well-being.

“First, I sought the best way to express the aromas of red wine,” says Master Perfumer Carlos Benaim. “I translated its finesse and freshness by using Crème de Cassis, Davana and then I also explored the aromas of rosé wine by expressing its energy and roundness. I translated the sensations of these two wines into a totally new accord to liberate one intense emotion. One of my other wishes was to integrate the rose which is the flower of love par excellence. It offers delicate and fresh floral notes with fruity inflections that recreate the sweet feelings brought by seduction”.

“For me, perfumes are all about making you feel good,” says Master Sommelier Manuel Peyrondet. His collaborative work with Carlos Benaim was “to recreate the particular scents of rosé and red wine from Provence. ‘On A Date’ has a strong personality. It was inspired by the exceptional terroir of Provence, which offers a contrast of unique aromas”.

‘On A Date’ heightens the senses with memories of a perfect rendez-vous, overlooking the magnificent vineyards of Provence laden with grapes soaked in the golden hour light of a late summer evening. It reflects the positive feelings and excitement one feels on a date.

Available in 100ml, 30ml and 10ml formats and ‘Replica’ candle, ‘On a Date’ Fragrances and Candles will be available in Ireland from: Brown Thomas stores and online at www.brownthomas.com or Arnotts Beauty Hall and online at www.arnotts.ie.

RRP:

30ml Fragrance – €63

100ml Fragrance – €125

165g Candle – €61