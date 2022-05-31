Maid actress Margaret Qualley confirms engagement to Jack Antonoff

Congratulations are in order for Margaret Qualley, known for her roles in Maid, The Leftovers and Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood, as she has taken to social media to announce her engagement to musician boyfriend Jack Antonoff.

Sharing snaps to her 1.4M followers on Instagram with the caption, “Oh I love him!”, Margaret posted a photo of her and Jack with her arms wrapped around his shoulders. The 27-year-old’s new engagement ring is on full display and we think the dazzling ring looks gorgeous!

Many celeb friends of the actress rushed to the comments to congratulate her on her wonderful news. The Longest Ride actress Britt Robertson wrote, “So excited for you guys!!”.

Singer Gracie Abrams penned, “SCREAMING!!!!!! Love you both congratulations”. “Love love love love love this news”, added comedian Mike Birbiglia.

Kingsman actor Taron Egerton left a heart emoji under the post.

Margaret’s fianacé Jack is a well-known musician, most notably for his being a member of the band Fun and for his work on producing Taylor Swift’s 1989 album.

The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple in March of this year at the Critics Choice Awards, but had been spotted together at the end of summer 2021, which started initial speculation that the two were together.

Fans had been speculating that the two were engaged when Margaret appeared to be wearing a diamond ring on her finger while she was attending the premier of her new film Stars at Noon at Cannes Film Festival. Now the Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey star has confirmed the exciting news!