Maia Dunphy pens harrowing tribute to honour her late mother

Irish broadcaster and author Maia Dunphy has confirmed the heartbreaking news that her beloved mum Helen has passed away from Cancer.

Taking to social media on Sunday, the mum-of-one announced the sad news, alongside a series of photos featuring her mum over the years.

“I can’t believe I’m typing these words, but my darling Mum Helen passed away today,” Maia emotionally wrote, adding, “Cancer is a f**king horror show, and I never trot out platitudes about ‘fighting battles’ because it seemingly implies some people don’t fight hard enough.”

Maia continues to say that her mum Helen “bore her recent awful illness with the same stoicism she has approached everything in life, and those of you who know her well, will know how much has happened in these last difficult weeks and how she showed concern for everyone else until her last breath.”

“I have been with her every day, and Helen didn’t doubt for a second how much she was loved. She and my Dad, her beloved Tom, are married 50 years this Friday and we will be marking it as if she were here (but without her giving out to us for spending too much on gifts…).”

Maia remarks that her mum was a “remarkable woman; without pretension and with a very rare self-assuredness that was a testament to all the right choices she made in her life, and the acceptance of things she had no choice over.”

“She was the most dedicated Mum anyone could ever imagine; but even that was exceeded by her devotion to her only grandson. She and my Dad became my family unit again over the last 5 years, and I am so very grateful for their support and how much they loved my little Tom.”

Maia explains that her mother became like a second mum to her own seven-year-old son, Tom, whom she shares with ex-husband Johnny Vegas. “I simply could not have coped without her help,” Maia states, adding, “I’m lost without her already. We love you Mama. Sleep well. X”.

Soon Maia’s loving tribute was flooded with comments of support from friends, family and fans.

“Oh Maia I’m so so sorry about your lovely Mum,” fellow broadcaster James Patrice sweetly wrote.

“Oh Maia, I’m so sorry to hear it. Sending you lots and lots of love xxx,” wrote Rosanna Davison.

Irish chef Donal Skehan commented, “Ah so sorry to hear that Maia! Sending you all lots of love.”

Virgin Media’s Muireann O’Connell commented, “Ahh Maïa, I am so unbelievably sorry that you’re all having to go through this. I know how much your lovely mother Helen meant to you all. My heart is broken for you.”

Our thoughts go out to Maia and her family during this harrowing time of grief and mourning.