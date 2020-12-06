Magical “Winter Village" at the Guinness Storehouse is now open

This weekend, the Guinness Storehouse opens their snowy gates, inviting all to a festive shopping experience like no other. For the month of December, the Home of Guinness will be transformed into the ultimate Winter Village, complete with an exciting line-up of local craft makers, artists and much more.

This year, the Guinness Storehouse is offering up their unique space, making it easier than ever for people to support local this Christmas. In partnership with The Locals, Winter Village at the Guinness Storehouse will play host to Dublin’s best artisan craft makers and artists who may not have space to sell their products this Christmas.

Just like Guinness, The Locals was born right in the heart of Dublin 8 and celebrates those who are trailblazing in their communities in Dublin. Together, the Guinness Storehouse and The Locals want to give these amazing Irish brands a place under one roof to sell their incredible products to shoppers this Christmas.

To help those shopping for loved ones this Christmas, guests can browse through stalls in search for unique stocking fillers or a festive treat. From crafts and jewellery to prints and quirky cards, apparel and homewares to confectionery and decorations, there is something for everyone. Among those setting up shop across the Winter Village include, Grand Grand, Fresh Cuts Clothing, Jam Art Factory, NIM and Potty Mouth.

Guinness Experts will also be on hand to help you select the perfect Christmas gift. From the Guinness Winter Warmer kit with all your favourite wearables, to the Guinness Home Bar Starter Kit, there’s something for all fans of the black stuff.

For those that are feeling a little peckish during their visit, Lilliput Stores and the SamboAmbo will be on site creating festive favourites from sweet treats to bubbling cheese toasties, or you can book a table at one of the Storehouse eateries 1837 Bar & Brasserie and Arthur’s Bar who will be serving up delicious comfort food including their brand new 1837 X Kish Fish sustainable Irish seafood pie.

For those who would love to share the magic of home with friends abroad, the Guinness Storehouse will have a very special post box on site. Visitors will be given a postcard to send anywhere in the world, but these are no ordinary Christmas cards – each offers a complimentary visit to the Guinness Storehouse. What better way to reunite with loved ones than over a pint of the black stuff at the Home of Guinness.

Tickets to the Guinness Storehouse start from just €15, including the seven floors of storytelling and a complimentary drink in Gravity Bar, overlooking the Dublin city skyline.

Tickets to Winter Village stalls at the Guinness Storehouse are free of charge, subject to availability, allowing shoppers to browse for the perfect gift.

The Winter Village at the Guinness Storehouse will run for the month of December from 2pm – 8pm Wednesday – Sunday, starting December 4th.

To find out more about the Winter Village visit their website here.