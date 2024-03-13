MAFS UK’s Gemma Rose Barnes shares update after giving birth

Gemma Rose Barnes has shared an update following the birth of her baby boy.

Gemma, who is known for starring in Married At First Sight UK in 2022 where she was partnered up with Matt Murray before going their separate ways, announced the birth of her son, Franklin James Anthony Bishop, earlier this week with her boyfriend Jordan Bishop.

In a new update to fans, Gemma has opened up about the ‘beautiful time’ she’s been having since welcoming Franklin into the world following a ‘hard labour’.

The former reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos to her 97.5K followers.

The pictures include many shots of her newborn at the hospital, as well as with Jordan.

Gemma captioned the post, “What a journey it’s been this last two weeks. What a beautiful time, I certainly got my happily ever after, I am on the right path with this man and our beautiful blended family”.

“We’re so lucky to have such support around us. From neonatal to home, a massive thank-you to the Exeter midwifery team for stepping in”.

“It was serious but we have our baby thanks to specialists and consultants who decided on an emergency induction".

Barnes closed off by adding, “Thank-you for every message and comment of congratulations it’s so appreciated”.

Gemma announced her little one’s birth by unveiling a collection of adorable photos of the tot and wrote, “Franklin James Anthony Bishop. Our boy”.

“Born on February the 25th with Jordan and his mum by my side and three amazing midwives, Rosie, Grace and Caroline at Exeter hospital”.

She added, “We had a hard birth and harder time after but doing amazingly now, we are so grateful to the neonatal team and Exeter hospital as a whole”.

Gemma and Jordan revealed they were expecting their first child together back in November of last year and shared that she was having a boy in a sweet video.

As well as being mum to little Franklin, Gemma has two other sons- 11-year-old Ozzy and five-year-old Cash from a previous relationship.