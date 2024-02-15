MAFS star Georges Berthonneau breaks silence on Peggy split

Georges Berthonneau has broken his silence following the news of his and Peggy Lawrence’s split.

The couple met and tied the knot on season eight of Channel 4’s Married At First Sight.

Yesterday, on Valentine’s Day, Peggy announced that she and Georges had gone their separate ways, leaving her ‘absolutely heartbroken’.

Shortly after, Georges released his own statement to reveal that he ‘wasn’t expecting a statement from Peggy’ and that he is ‘trying to come to terms with life without Peggy’.

Now, Berthonneau has spoken out about his and Peggy’s split to MailOnline, revealing, “We said we were going to do it together. The next thing I know she's putting out a statement on Valentine's Day, on purpose”.

“It's obvious she has done that on purpose. It is calculated. I sent her flowers, a card and balloons for Valentine's… I checked my letterbox yesterday and I got nothing”.

Georges then admitted that ‘the pair decided to end their marriage’ so the 30-year-old could focus on his mental health, which had ‘taken a toll’ during the aftermath of MAFS.

“Mentally, I have been struggling a lot recently. When I say a lot, I mean more than I have ever struggled before in my life and that's down to lack of routine, income, clients… all round struggling with making ends meet and I have been burning through my savings”.

“Peggy realised that something wasn't right and when we got back from Paris, we spoke on January 30, and she asked whether everything was okay with us”.

Georges explained, “I have never been so confused in my life, I wasn't sure if it was our relationship, me or just life, I couldn't put my finger on it”.

“I sent her such a long message I was weeping with tears, and I don't usually do that… I knew we had broken up because of how the conversation went”.

“No one ended anything, we didn't say, this is over, just the way the conversation went on the phone, it seemed like it was over”.

“I never wanted to dump her. I am such an optimist in life because until it's over, I never think it is. I told her, I don't want this to end, I just needed some time and space because I'm not very well mentally and I'm not happy.”.

When Peggy announced that her and Georges’ relationship was over, she took to Instagram to say, “I'm so sorry I've been quiet on socials everybody but there's a reason for my silence. Me and Georges are no longer together and I'm absolutely heartbroken”.

“It's affected my mental health and it's taken me weeks to come to terms with it but with it being Valentine's Day, I can't pretend to be OK”.