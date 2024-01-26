MAFS fans support April Banbury amid incurable diagnosis

Married At First Sight UK fans have been showing their support for April Banbury, after she revealed she has been given an incurable diagnosis.

April, who appeared on the seventh series of the hit E4 show in 2022, took to social media last night to announce that she is now living with an incurable spinal condition.

On her Instagram account, the 33-year-old shared a snap of herself from hospital, alongside a lengthy caption to explain her health situation.

“I promised I’d keep it real with you guys, so here it is. I’ve been in hospital for the past 4 days because just before I went to Jamaica I started getting a new pain in my back and my leg and hip went completely numb, with weakness in both legs,” April began.

The reality star went on to explain: “I have spinal stenosis (there’s no cure for that, I was told I will have chronic pain for life) my nerves are deeply compressed, but they don’t know what's causing it, so I’m seeing a spinal specialist in a few weeks to investigate.”

Noting that she has been given medication to help with her pain, April went on to admit: “It’s going to take some time for me to process this could be my life now, but I still don’t want to give up hope that one day I could be back to somewhat of a normal life. I just can’t imagine living life like this.”

Writing that her pain is “indescribable and constant,” the reality star continued to say that she plans to “be kind to myself and take each day as it comes,” but that it is still a “s**t situation”.

Following April’s heartbreaking diagnosis, many fans of the former MAFS star have since taken to her comments section to send their well-wishes.

“So sorry you’re going through this darling. Sending you so much love,” one follower penned.

“I’ve got so much admiration and love for you, get well soon April xx,” another replied.