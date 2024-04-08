MAFS fans react as Gemma Rose Barnes details life after son’s birth

Gemma Rose Barnes has delighted fans by sharing a life update after giving birth to her baby boy.

Gemma, who is known for starring in Married At First Sight UK in 2022, welcomed the birth of her son, Franklin James Anthony Bishop, in February with her boyfriend Jordan Bishop.

As well as being mum to Franklin, the reality star has two other sons- 11-year-old Ozzy and five-year-old Cash from a previous relationship.

As she settles into life with the newest member of her family, Gemma has shared an insight into her ‘beautiful life’.

Taking to Instagram, Gemma posted a collection of photos with her sons and Jordan on a family walk.

In the caption of the post, the MAFS UK star wrote, “I cannot believe this is my beautiful life. You can overcome those tough times, you can change your life and find healthy love, wholesome memories rather then wanting to forget whole weekends”.

“I am so lucky to have found Jordan and have the life we have created. The most amazing daddy and partner”.

Gemma went on to add, “Us enjoying our new double buggy for Franklin and my step daughter, the kindest present from my mother and father in law”.

Many of Gemma’s fans and loved ones headed to the comments to share their joy over the pictures.

One fan said, “Look at you glowing girl, you’ve come so far and so incredibly proud of you!”.

“You absolutely deserve it! Such a beautiful person! You look amazing too! Wishing you all the best! Happiness does look good on you xx”, penned a second commenter.

Another added, “I loved you on MAFs and felt heartbroken for you but I’m so glad you found true love you are glowing”.

When announcing her bundle of joy’s birth earlier this year, Gemma unveiled adorable photos of the tot in hospital and revealed, “Born on February the 25th with Jordan and his mum by my side and three amazing midwives, Rosie, Grace and Caroline at Exeter hospital”.

“We had a hard birth and harder time after but doing amazingly now, we are so grateful to the neonatal team and Exeter hospital as a whole”.