Maeva D’Ascanio & James Taylor unveil stunning wedding video

Maeva D’Ascanio & James Taylor have shared an insight into their wedding day.

The Made in Chelsea stars tied the knot with an intimate ceremony in London last week.

Now, Maeva and James have unveiled gorgeous footage from their big day on social media.

Maeva posted the sweet video to her 332K Instagram followers and set it to Van Morrison’s song Crazy Love.

The footage shows clips of Maeva and James separately in a hotel room as they got ready to tie the knot.

Mave wore a beautiful strapless white dress with a miniature veil and fluffy shawl, while James donned a blue chequered blazer and white trousers with a blue tie to match.

Taylor blew a kiss to the camera for his wife while Maeva showcased her stunning gown and long train.

Another snippet of the video shows the couple filming themselves dancing joyfully in a mirror with their 11-month old son Beau.

Maeva simply captioned the post, “13.11.2023. PART 1”.

Many fans of the reality TV stars rushed to the comments to share how lovely they thought the video was and to wish them all the best in their marriage.

One fan said, “Beautiful, the last clip of you all together too”.

“Aw this is so lovely, you all look so happy x”, penned a second fan.

Another added, “Absolutely gorgeous, wishing you and your little family all the happiness”.

When announcing the exciting news of their marriage, the bride told Hello!, “We loved seeing our families being so emotional while walking down the aisle, and having Beau with us was very special”.

“The ceremony was quick but very intense and beautiful”, she also admitted.

Maeva shared some snaps from their big day to social media last week and revealed, “Yes! We did it!! Now we can't wait to celebrate with all our family and friends”.

James and Maeva got engaged in April 2022 when Taylor got down on one knee during a romantic trip to Rome.