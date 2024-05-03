Madeleine McCann’s parents mark 17th anniversary of disappearance

The parents of Madeleine McCann have issued a statement to mark the 17th anniversary of their daughter’s disappearance.

Madeleine went missing on May 3, 2007, while on holiday with her parents and younger twin siblings in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

As today marks 17 years since Madeleine was last seen, her parents have paid tribute to her by sharing a message online, admitting their daughter’s ‘absence still aches’.

On the ‘Official Find Madeleine’ Instagram page, Kate and Gerry McCann unveiled a photo of their daughter alongside the moving tribute.

They wrote, “It’s 17 years since Madeleine was taken from us. It’s hard to even say that number without shaking our heads in disbelief. Whilst we are fortunate in many ways and able to live a relatively normal and enjoyable life now, the ‘living in limbo’ is still very unsettling. And the absence still aches”.

“Your support continues to encourage us and bolsters our strength to keep going. We know the love and hope for Madeleine and the will to find her, even after so many years, remains, and we are truly thankful for that”.

Kate and Gerry added, “Thank you again for remembering Madeleine and all missing children. ~Kate and Gerry”.

Later this month will mark Madeleine’s 21st birthday. When her 20th birthday passed on May 12 last year, Kate and Gerry honoured her on social media by writing, “Still missing. Still very much missed. Still looking. ⁣For as long as it takes…”.

Last year, the couple held a vigil in their local village to mark the anniversary of when Madeleine went missing.

At the time, they said, “Today marks the 16th anniversary of Madeleine’s abduction. Still missing…….still very much missed”.

“It is hard to find the words to convey how we feel. The police investigation continues, and we await a breakthrough. Thank you to everyone for your support- it really helps”.