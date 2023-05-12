Madeleine McCann’s parents issue statement for her 20th birthday

Madeleine McCann’s parents have issued a statement to mark their daughter’s 20th birthday.

Madeleine McCann was three years old when she disappeared from a holiday apartment while on a family trip to Praia da Luz in Portugal on 3 May 2007.

Today, May 12, Kate and Gerry McCann shared a moving message on the official Find Madeleine Campaign Instagram page to their daughter, stating that they are ‘still looking’ for her.

Credit: Official Find Madeleine Instagram

The couple posted a photo of their daughter before she disappeared during their holiday in Portugal and wrote, “Happy birthday Madeleine! ⁣Still missing. Still very much missed. Still looking. ⁣For as long as it takes…”.

They also added, “We love you and we’re waiting for you. We’re never going to give up”.

The McCanns shared a link to a YouTube video that shows a montage of photos of the parents during the search campaign to find her, as well as pictures of young Madeleine.

Many followers of the case commented on the post to send their birthday wishes for the now 20-year-old.

Earlier this month, the family marked the 16th anniversary of Madeleine’s disappearance with a vigil in their local village.

Credit: Official Find Madeleine Instagram

Sharing a statement to the official Find Madeleine website, Kate and Gerry said, “As we do every year, we gathered in our village yesterday evening to mark the anniversary of our daughter Madeleine’s abduction. It was a special event and lovely to sense the hope and warmth of those who were there”.

They also spoke out about missing their daughter in a separate message. The couple wrote, “Today marks the 16th anniversary of Madeleine’s abduction. Still missing……still very much missed”.

“It is hard to find the words to convey how we feel. The police investigation continues, and we await a breakthrough. Thank you to everyone for your support- it really helps”.