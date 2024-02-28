Made in Chelsea’s Tiffany Watson shares candid motherhood insight

Tiffany Watson has been opening up about her experience with motherhood so far.

The former Made in Chelsea star welcomed her baby boy, Jude, into the world with her husband Cameron McGeehan in June of last year.

Since giving birth to her son, Tiffany has been keeping her fans updated on her family’s life online.

Now that her baby boy is eight months old, Tiffany has opened up about life as a mum in more detail, admitting it’s ‘chaotic’ at the moment.

Deciding to share the candid insight into mum-life in a catch-up on social media, Tiffany answered a Q&A from some of her 578K Instagram followers.

One fan asked, ‘How’s life with 8mo?’, to which the former reality TV star responded to by explaining, “Definitely more chaotic now he’s crawling and trying to stand himself up on everything!”.

“He’s definitely wanting just me at the moment especially in the evenings when he’s tired”.

Watson continued, “I read online it’s common at this age as when they start moving they realise they are separate to you”.

“I’m just embracing all the extra cuddles, my right arm must be seriously strong at this point as he just wants to be carried and he’s 9.6KG! Weighed him yesterday”.

Tiffany also answered a question regarding Jude’s sleep, revealing that it’s one of the most asked questions about her son.

Credit: Tiffany Watson Instagram

The question from her social media followers asks, ‘How’s Jude’s sleep? Is he sleeping through the night? X”.

“My most asked question. Jude is not sleeping through the night. My thoughts on baby sleep have changed so much since having Jude”.

“Trust me when Jude does sleep through the night for the first time I will be sharing!! But I don’t see it happening anytime soon and that’s okay”, she added with a heart emoji.