Made in Chelsea’s Nicola Hughes is expecting her first child

Huge congratulations are in order for former Made in Chelsea star Nicola Hughes and her husband Charlie Tupper who are expecting their first child.

Nicola announced this wonderful news on Monday evening, by sharing a beautiful photo of herself and her hubby, laying down in the sun, Nicola wearing a bikini and showing off her small growing bump.

“Hi baby,” she sweetly wrote in the caption.

Of course it wasn’t long before Nicola’s big announcement was flooded with celebratory comments from friends, family and fellow Made in Chelsea co-stars.

“Congraaaaats!!!!” Sophie Habboo excitedly wrote.

“best news ever,” exclaimed Lucy Watson.

“Congratulations beautiful girl,” Vicky Pattison lovingly commented, meanwhile, Amber Davies gushed, “Omg congratulations!!!! So happy for you.”

Nicola first appeared on Made in Chelsea back in 2015, when she was dating fellow cast member Alex Mytton. The couple broke up in 2017 and shortly afterwards Alex introduced Nicola to her new beau Charlie.

Charlie and Nicola tied the knot last August, 2021, during a lavish ceremony which took place at Botleys Mansion in Surrey. The couple had originally planned to say ‘I do’ during a three-day abroad wedding in France, however, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and travel restrictions, the pair had to rethink their big day, moving it closer to home.

A few of Nicola’s Made in Chelsea co-stars played a special role in her wedding, with Tiffany Watson being one of her bridesmaids. Meanwhile, Tiffany’s sister Lucy Watson was also in attendance.

Huge congratulations to both Nicola and Charlie on their lovely baby news — what a wonderful new adventure this will be!