Made in Chelsea’s Millie Mackintosh gives update on baby Aurelia

Millie Mackintosh, known for her role on the reality television show Made in Chelsea, has given fans an update on 5-month-old Aurelia and shares that she is ‘excited’ to wean her onto new foods.

In a snap shared to her 1.4M followers on Instagram, Millie posted a photo of her feeding little Aurelia. The 32-year-old looks stunning in a white and blue floral dress, while her little one looks as cute as a button grabbing at the spoon she’s being fed with.

The mum-of-two captioned the post, “Aurelia turns 6 months this weekend and we’ve just started weaning! I was so nervous with Sienna but I’m much more excited second time around, knowing what I know now”.

“We’re starting with first tastes but I definitely feel more confident introducing finger foods from a younger age. We’re planning to give Aurelia lots of fruits and veggies combined with baby rice to expose her to new tastes and flavours!”.

“We’ll also keep a diary of things she likes, things that she isn’t so keen on or anything that causes her reflux to flare up”.

“I’d love to know what your little ones liked when you started weaning?”.

Fans of Millie rushed to the comments to share tips with the star and to give her more examples of what food she can use when weaning her tot.

One fan wrote, “Mine liked Baby Porridge, mashed rusk with baby milk, weetabix, stewed apples, cooked carrot sticks. Happy 6 months to your beautiful princess”.

A second fan suggested, “Mangoes, sweet potatoes, carrots- basically all the coloured fruit and veggies that cause lots of mess and stains, good luck with weaning!”.

Another added, “My little boys two fave first purées were parsnip and pear together or red lentils, carrots and sweet potato. Good luck , such an exciting time”.

Millie welcomed baby Aurelia into the world with husband Hugo Taylor in November 2021. They also have a second child together, two-year-old Sienna.