Made In Chelsea’s Millie Mackintosh gets candid about ‘baby blues’

Millie Mackintosh has been reflecting on her struggles with ‘baby blues’.

The former Made In Chelsea star is currently a mum to two daughters – four-year-old Sienna and two-year-old Aurelia – alongside her husband Hugo Taylor.

Now, in honour of today (May 1) being Maternal Mental Health Advocacy Day, as well as Sienna’s fourth birthday, Millie has spoken out about her battle with the so-called ‘baby blues’.

Earlier today, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to post a throwback snap of herself in the newborn years, as she cradled one of her baby daughters on her chest.

“How I felt then… Emotional. Excited. Scared. Exhausted. Out of control. Guilty. So full of love. Confused,” Millie penned at the beginning of her caption.

“In the midst of the baby blues where everything felt overwhelming. I was the happiest I’ve ever been, but I couldn’t stop crying. I didn’t understand why I found it hard, why I felt sad, and why I wasn’t happy all of the time,” she recalled.

“What I’d tell that person now… a lot of things, but mainly that nobody knows what they’re doing at the start, it’s really tough! It’s ok to not feel happy every minute of the day and it’s ok to cry, but it does get easier,” the former reality star continued.

“Motherhood will intensify your struggles with your mental health, but you’re stronger than you think, and you will figure out how to be the best version of yourself for your girls,” she wrote.

“Also, I’d tell myself that the days feel long but the years are so short, my eldest daughter turns 4 today and it feels like just yesterday that we first met. So while everything feels big, find the little moments, slow down and take everything in,” Millie concluded, adding that “every mother deserves to feel seen and supported.”

Following her honest reflection, many of Millie’s 1.3M followers have thanked her for her message.

“Needed this today,” one fan commented.

“Thank you for sharing your story,” another replied.