Made In Chelsea’s Louise Thompson reflects on health struggles

Louise Thompson has opened up about the importance of blood donations, following her recent health difficulties.

Earlier this year, the former Made In Chelsea star spent several weeks in hospital after a “major flare up of her ulcerative colitis issues”.

Louise, who detailed at the time that she was “losing cup fulls of blood” prior to being admitted to hospital, has now recalled the treatment that saved her life.

In a lengthy Instagram message, paired with sweet snaps of herself with her two-year-old son Leo, the 34-year-old admitted that she “actually had this post buried on my ‘to-do list’ since early 2022.”

“I was all good to go, but got caught up with some more health issues,” she penned, before stating that she has been reflecting on an NHS advertisement for blood donations.

“The ad immediately sent shivers through my body and I felt immensely grateful to every single person who has ever donated. EVER. EVERY ONE. Because I’ve received my fair share. Not as much as some of course, but I’ve still received an amount that makes me feel both disgustingly sick and super impressed in equal measure,” Louise joked.

“It wasn't something I ever planned on doing, but we move forward. And I'm confident that without the help of all those generous people out there who have donated, I wouldn’t have got to today,” the reality star confessed.

“In all honesty, I’m gutted because I really wanted to give back but annoyingly I’m not allowed to donate. I asked my hematologist when I last had an appointment and sadly it’s not an option for me because I’ve received blood products. Isn’t it funny I used to be pretty scared of needles but I’m not at all anymore – it’s amazing how quickly you become desensitized when you rely on them for survival,” Louise wrote, concluding with a “thank you to all who do donate.”