Made in Chelsea’s Cheska Hull reflects on first meeting fiancé

Cheska Hull has shared her exciting wedding plans as she reflects on first meeting her fiancé Damian Crook.

The pair had been dating for 11 months when the former Made in Chelsea star announced her engagement to Damian earlier this month.

As she reveals she feels like the ‘luckiest girl in the world’, Cheska opened up about how their relationship started while on the school run.

Credit: Damian Crook Instagram

While speaking to MailOnline, the 38-year-old admitted, “I did not expect him to propose at all, but I feel like the luckiest girl in the whole world”.

“This time last year I was having my nails done with my best friend on my birthday and we do that every year. We were doing our nails and Damian drove past in his car and I said. ‘Oh my God, that's the guy I really fancy’, because I met him in the playground at my son's old school. And a year later… we're engaged, which is amazing”.

Hull revealed she thought Damian was ‘ruggedly handsome’ when she first saw him in the school playground as she was collecting her son, Charlie, whom she shares with her ex-partner Tom Hugget.

“I remember the first time I looked over and saw him in the queue to pick up the kids. I hadn't ever seen him before, but I instantly thought he's super-hot and my type. I thought to myself, I have quite bad luck with men and why did I not go for a man like that?”.

Credit: Cheska Hull Instagram

“Looking at him I could just tell he's a big character, larger than life, laughing, and he had longish hair, but I quite like that look. He reminded me of Thor, he's rugged and big and strong”.

After their relationship started to blossom, the former reality TV star revealed they moved in together with their children after 10 months.

“We moved in together 10 months down the line and now we're engaged. It is our one-year anniversary on July 10. It has been a real fairytale for me. We are older and because we have children, when you know, you know”.

“I have gone from being a single mum, just myself and Charlie living alone in a cottage to meeting Damian, who has three children and integrating this family together and the engagement has made us feel like a proper team”.

While detailing how their blended family dynamic works, Cheska revealed everyone is getting along wonderfully.

Credit: Cheska Hull Instagram

“We are a proper unit, and it is just wonderful. His children are incredible and we're all living together now, and the engagement has made it stronger for the kids as well. They are over the moon, the two teenage girls are going to be bridesmaids and that was said on day one and they're super excited”.

Unsure of how big of a celebration to host, Cheska revealed some of her ideas. “It is really hard because part of me would like something small and charming and bespoke for our wedding day but there's a part of me that's always had this fantasy about getting married and having a big do”.

“I have all my London lot like Ollie and Gareth, Fran, Binky, Gaby Roslin and all my London mates”, she continued while mentioning some former MIC co-stars including Ollie Locke and Binky Felstead.

She added, “We may get married on a beach in Salcombe, which is where I grew up. It will be a Devon wedding but my hen do will be in Chelsea because of that whole life I had, and Ollie has said he will already organise my hen do”.