Made in Chelsea star Stevie Johnson marries Henrietta Oakes

Huge congratulations are in order for Made and Chelsea star Stevie Johnson who has tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend Henrietta Oakes.

Former Made in Chelsea star and mum-of-two Binky Felstead was in attendance when the happy couple said ‘I do’ and has shared the sweetest wedding clip to her Instagram Stories this afternoon.

In the short video clip, Binky filmed Stevie and Henrietta walking out of the church after their nuptials, past all of their friends and family members who gleefully cheered as they tossed flower petals on the bride and groom

@binkyfelstead

The pair then stopped at the end of the line of guests to share a smooch. Binky captioned the clip by simply writing “Mr and Mrs Johnson,” followed by a ring emoji.

This clip also gives us a lovely glimpse at Henrietta’s gorgeous gown. The blushing bride wore a truly stunning white wedding dress with sheer lace long sleeves, a high lace neckline and a long, draping train.

@binkyfelstead

She wore her luscious blonde locks in beautifully silky smooth waves with a veil pinned at the back. To finish off her classy look, Henrietta held a bouquet of simple white flowers.

This wonderful news comes just over a year after the pair announced their engagement, in March 2020, just before the pandemic kicked off.

“From the long game to the forever game,” he sweetly announced in the Instagram caption alongside a series of images, showing off Henrietta’s stunning ring.