Made in Chelsea star Ollie Proudlock welcomes baby girl

Congratulations is in order for Made in Chelsea star Oliver Proudlock and his wife Emma-Louise Connolly as they have welcomed a baby girl into the world.

Proudlock and Emma-Louise made the exciting announcement on Thursday evening that their little girl had arrived with an adorable video shared to Instagram.

In the black and white clip, the tiny tot can be seen wearing shorts and frilly socks. Proudlock and his wife then remove the socks to reveal the newborn’s little feet. The video is set to the song Fresh Roses by Juke Ross.

The post is captioned, “She’s here. With so much love and pride, we are thrilled to share the safe & healthy arrival of our beautiful baby girl”.

“She has already filled us with so much love and happiness”.

“Our Bonnie Lou Proudlock, 14/05/22”.

Bonnie Lou is such a sweet name! Bonnie comes from the Scottish word for ‘pretty’, which derives from the Latin word for ‘good’.

Credit: Instagram

Celeb friends of the new parents rushed to the comments to congratulate the pair on their new arrival.

Former member of The Saturdays, Rochelle Humes, wrote, “Congratulations beautiful, enjoy this beautiful baby bubble”.

“Agghhhhhhhh I was just thinking about you today. Congrats. What a beautiful name. Can’t wait to meet her xxx”, penned television presenter Angela Scanlon.

Credit: Instagram

Model Daisy Lowe said, “Over the moon for you both!! Congratulations”.

“OH MYYYYY BONNIE!!!! Congrats you angels and well done Emma proud of you xxxxx”, added YouTuber CC Clarke.

Oliver has also shared some more snaps of the tot to his story. In one he is kissing his bundle of joy and in the other he thanks his friends and followers for their kind messages. We can't wait to see more photos of little Bonnie in the near future!

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together in December 2021 on their one year wedding anniversary.

They posted a cute throwback video from the day they got married and after the couple exchange kisses, the clip cuts to show Proudlock holding up a little jumper that read ‘yeah baby’ as Emma-Louise held her growing baby bump and looked over-joyed.