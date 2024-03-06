Made in Chelsea star Lucy Watson announces newborn son’s name

Lucy Watson has revealed the unique name she’s chosen for her newborn son.

The former Made in Chelsea star welcomed her first child into the world with her husband James Dunmore on March 2.

After announcing his arrival on social media at the start of this week, Lucy has now shared the moniker she and James have decided to call their bundle of joy.

Lucy revealed the name to her 1.1M Instagram followers alongside an adorable photo of her son just hours after he was born.

In the caption of the post, the new mum wrote, “Willoughby James Watson-Dunmore, welcome to the world”.

According to The Bump, Willoughby is a gender-neutral name of Anglo-Saxon origin that means ‘Farm in the willow meadow’.

The couple decided to use Lucy’s husband’s moniker, James, as their baby’s middle name.

Watson also posted the sweet image to her Instagram Stories and said, “3 hours after he was born. So much relief in knowing he was okay”.

Many loved ones and famous faces headed to the comments to share congratulatory messages with Lucy and James.

The Only Way is Essex star Chloe Lewis wrote, “Congratulations he’s beautiful Luc”.

“He is PERFECT”, penned former Love Island star Montana Brown.

Lucy’s sister, Tiffany, who also starred in Made in Chelsea added, “My beautiful nephew”.

When announcing her baby boy’s arrival to the world, Lucy shared a black and white image of her cradling the tot, while sitting in a hospital bed, as James kisses his wife on the head.

While she didn’t showcase her son’s face to her social media followers, she simply said, “he’s here 2/3/24”.

The former reality TV star tied the knot to James in 2021 and announced that they were expecting their first child together last September. A month later, the couple revealed that they were having a boy.

Lucy previously opened up about ‘boundaries’ she would be setting once her son is born.

Speaking on her Stories at the end of last year, she explained, “Keeping baby safe when he’s finally here is going to be of upmost importance to me, so there will be some rules as to what I’m okay with and what I’m not okay with”.

“They’re so fragile when they're first born it’s actually kind of scary and I don't see the point in taking risks to please others. I used to think women who did this were so overbearing but looks like I’m gonna become one of them”.