Luxury fragrance brand Jane Darcy has your Christmas gifting covered

Gillian Halpin, Irish entrepreneur and creator of Irish fragrance brand 'Jane Darcy' has introduced a selection of items to her growing range of products this Christmas. Ranging from €12 euro – €150 euro there is something for everyone with stocking fillers, gift sets, diffusers, candles and a NEW limited edition silk sleep set for the person who has everything and appreciates luxury.

As a working mum of two young girls Gillian knew the value of taking some time out and enjoy a relaxing moment so she decided to create her own brand to encourage others to do the same. The company was named after Gillian's daughters' middle names – Jane and Darcy and since launching in 2018 it has gone from strength to strength with stockists across the country including Arnotts, Kilkenny Design & Emporium Kalu. When ordering from www.janedarcy.ie you will receive FREE delivery in Ireland and Northern Ireland when you spend 50 euro or more.

The new products include:

For the person who has everything…Silk Sleep Set (RRP €150)

The Jane Darcy Silk Sleep Set is the ultimate gift for those who appreciate a good night's sleep, luxury and a beautifully scented candle – all in one box! The luxuriously soft 22 momme 100% pure mulberry silk pillowcase & selection of scrunchies helps keep hair tangle free and skin retain moisture. The sleep mask helps block light to promote melatonin production for deeper sleep, while protecting delicate eye area. To help wind down you can light the Tranquility Candle in Black Rose & Amber – a light sophisticated fusion of floral and oriental notes with the feminine aroma of the black rose. Tranquil, yet captivating! There are two sets to choose from – Champagne Silk or Ivory Silk.

For the person who loves Christmas! A festive treat for the senses….Into the Woods Giftset (RRP €50)

The Into the Woods gift set captures the essence of winter with its crisp aroma of sweet pine woven with velvety eucalyptus & woody vetiver to create a compelling fragrance oozing warmth & serenity. The set includes a candle (200g/7oz), Reed Diffuser (180ml/6oz) and a Room Spray (30ml) packaged in a beautiful sage green gift box.

Jane Darcy range of scented candles (RRP €30)

The Jane Darcy range of scented candles, priced €30 are made from 100% natural soy wax and boasts a 10% parfum concentration – notably higher than most luxury candles on the market.

With a burn time of 45 hours, the candles are free from petrochemical paraffin, mineral wax or harsh preservatives and come in a range of beautiful fragrances that will infuse rooms and set a tranquil mood within the home.

Jane Darcy collections are available in selected stockists nationwide and at www.janedarcy.ie