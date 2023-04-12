LUNA by Lisa launches stunning new cream blushes, contour & body highlighters

Introducing glossy skin and playful use of colour – LUNA by Lisa’s Dream Cream collection is the ultimate low maintenance, multifunctional product range that is sure to suit everyone. The perfect velvet / cream hybrid, each product delivers an enviable glow and healthy finish.

For a radiant boost of colour no matter what time of the year it is, cream products are your best bet. They can add a dewy sheen, boost hydration and help to define your features. LUNA Dream Cream products have a buttery-smooth formula that goes from sheer to opaque in seconds, depending on how much you prefer to use, making these foolproof staples in your makeup bag. Apply on the eyelids, lips and cheeks for a sheer flush that looks healthy and natural.

The new collection comprises three cream blushers, two highlighters, a contour and and two body highlights – a dream come true for fans of velvety smooth, creamy textures.

Founder, Lisa Jordan says of the launch, “I’m so excited for you to try these velvet-finish, cream products that give the most beautiful, fresh look – this is what dreams are made of!”

BRONZE

DREAM BRONZE – €18



BEIGE SCULPT

A lightweight, creamy balm bronzer that warms up the skin for sun-kissed, dimensional colour while also creating contour and sculpted definition. Blends into the skin like silk for a natural-looking bronze or soft contour. Dream Bronze is a cruelty-free, vegan, waterproof, and buildable cream bronzer that applies effortlessly for the perfect just-back-from-the-beach glow. A concoction of moisturising Vitamin E and hyaluronic acid leaves your skin feeling pampered and cared for.

Cream Blush and Cream Highlight Swatches



CREAM BLUSH

CREAM BLUSH – €18



A light-as-air, non-greasy cream blush that instantly melts into skin for an effortless wash of colour, giving life to all skin tones with a no-fuss, natural-looking flush. The ultra-blendable, creamy, cushiony formula is suitable for all skin types, creating the illusion of a flush-from-within. Available in three dreamy shades.

POSEY PINK

A true pink, this pinky-glow imparts a romantic feel from the very first swipe. The buttery smooth formula will leave you with impeccably rosy cheeks and a hint of luminosity – think country girl flush.

SWEET PEACH

A muted coral, the peach and orange sunset shades of this blush instantly perk up your complexion. The coral hue can be worn as sheer or as saturated as you'd like, so that golden hour is every hour.

NUDE LUXE

For delivering a healthy, radiant flush to the cheeks, the soft, neutral pink tones of Nude Luxe will be your best friend. Perfect for everyday looks or special occasions, this cream blush will give you a subtle, lit-from-within kind of glow.

CREAM HIGHLIGHT

CREAM HIGHLIGHT – €18



A silky, second-skin cream highlighter that creates an instantly dewy, buildable glow while also nourishing the skin all day. This highlight blends seamlessly with makeup and allows for easy layering. It applies like a shimmering veil, delivering pure, show-stopping sparkle. Boosted with increased pearl, shea butter and jojoba oil, it comes with good-for-skin credentials too. Available in two shades.

GOLDEN KISS

The champagne gold hue of Golden Kiss will warm up your base, giving your skin a lit-from-within glow reminiscent of days in the sun. Buildable radiance, for a fresh, skin-like finish.

SHOOTING STAR

Shooting Star is the secret to a platinum diamond, otherworldly glow. The cream highlighter imparts a satin, pearlescent finish onto the skin that is fine and buildable: think candlelight sheen, not disco-ball.

BODY GODDESS BODY HIGHLIGHTERS

BODY GODDESS – €16



Introducing the latest must-have in beauty – a liquid highlighter that gives you a radiant, perfectly even glow. Our formula is lightweight, non-sticky, and effortlessly blendable, so you can create a natural, sun-kissed look or an iridescent, high-shine finish.

How to use: Apply to the points you want to emphasise, allowing the sun and/or lighting to reflect off the skin for an ethereal glow.

SUNSET

Sunset is a natural, bronze sheen with champagne reflects. A golden-bronze shimmer for a true golden finish. Perfect for medium-dark skin tones.

PARADISE

Paradise is a soft, mink sheen with pearl pink reflects. A white gold shimmer with hints of rose gold and silver for a light reflecting gleam. Perfect for medium to lighter skin tones.

LUNA by Lisa Dream Cream is available to shop now, on www.lunabylisa.ie and in pharmacies and retailers nationwide.