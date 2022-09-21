Luna By Lisa launches 4 fab new lash styles.

In pursuit of thick, fluffy lashes, we’ve tried countless mascaras and can confidently declare that sometimes it just isn’t enough. Lash lifts and extensions have soared in popularity over recent years, but nothing is as simple (or affordable) as a reliable pair of false eyelashes. A lot of people are put off by falsies primarily because of the amount of effort required to apply to them. Once perfected, false eyelashes are a quick-and-easy way to amplify your eyes and can make you look like you have it together (even if you really don't). Whether you fancy your lashes to look wispy, fluffy, or so long and full they almost touch your brows, flash lashes are the ultimate ticket to turning up your look a few notches. Forget the dreaded smudging, flaking, or fallout you get from certain mascaras; once applied, fake lashes stay put and look amazing until it's time to take them off.

Mastering the application process takes time, but practice makes perfect! Always start by measuring your lash to your lash line, a lot of these bands are longer than people's eye space, so it's always good to measure and trim accordingly. After that, apply a thin layer of glue and a thicker layer to the front and end tips of the lash. Then let the glue dry down to a tacky finish and place the lash on the lid. We recommend curling your lashes and applying one coat of mascara first, then using a pair of tweezers to gently place the false lashes on your lash line.

Regardless of your desired beauty goals— natural, bold, or somewhere in between — LUNA by Lisa has a set to suit your personal style. With 5 existing hero lashes with a brand-new look and feel, and welcoming 4 gorgeous new additions, there is something for everyone!

NEW – COOPER

A super lightweight natural lash on a clear band, COOPER adds subtle volume to your natural lashes. They are the most versatile and wearable and can add that extra touch to your 'day' look. Cooper is our everyday hero!

NEW – HARRY

We know just how much you love fluttery textured lashes and that’s why we are so excited to welcome the lash style HARRY to our collection! Their defined outer edge and ultra-thin band is lash perfection and will leave you with an effortlessly stunning lash look. Get that soft feminine look with Harry lashes

NEW – STEVIE

If you are after a little oomph and extra drama, look no further than STEVIE our new false lash with wispy double volume lashes and a clear band. This set takes drama and indulgence to a new level with its expertly crafted 3D silk effect strands and double layering. Lusciously long and fabulously full, these lashes have a feather-light feel and are a must-have for creating an elongated and eye-opening look! Make a statement, with Stevie

NEW – JAMIE

Our first corner lashes! Say goodbye to trying to trip your lashes and say hello to your new best friend! Lightweight and impactful, JAMIE wispy false eyelashes are made up of varying lash lengths on a clear band, to offer eye catching definition. Beginner friendly with the most beautifully subtle results

Speaking on the LUNA by Lisa Lash Collection: “I wanted to create a set of lashes to suit every eye shape. Maximum Volume or Soft and Natural – this collection has every style you need to take you from day to night!”

Application is super easy:

Peel lashes from tray with tweezers

Trim from the outer corner to fit your eye shape

Apply a thin layer of lash glue to band and wait 30 seconds to set

Apply gently to the lash line, holding each end for a few seconds

To remove, gently peel lash from your eye. Remove any excess glue and store in lash tray for future use. Lashes can be used up to 8 times.

Purchase now online from www.lunabylisa.ie