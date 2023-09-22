Lucy Watson spills details after revealing pregnancy with first child

Lucy Watson has finally broken her silence on her pregnancy!

On Wednesday, the former Made In Chelsea star announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband James Dunmore.

Now, two days on from revealing her pregnancy, Lucy has opened up about her experience so far.

Earlier today, the 32-year-old asked her 1.1M followers if they had any questions surrounding her baby news.

Firstly, Lucy was asked if she had struggled to conceive, given that she had described her pregnancy as “our little miracle”.

“I genuinely believe every baby is a miracle, but yes we did have our struggles,” she confirmed.

“I think we went into it like most, thinking it would happen easily. It was definitely not the case for us. There were times when it felt like bad news after bad news, it was never ending and the light at the end of the tunnel felt faint,” the MIC alum continued.

“We have seen many specialists over the last few years and there were times when I wasn't sure if this could ever happen for us. We know there are people out there who have it way worse and for everyone struggling, I see you & I feel your pain,” Lucy added.

When asked about the gender of her little one, Lucy teased that the couple are “finding out very soon & will definitely share at some point.”

The expectant mum also noted that the pair are “expecting a little pisces baby,” meaning that Lucy is due any time between February 19 to March 20.

Lastly, the reality star was asked if she experienced any morning sickness, to which she replied: “Because of what we've been through to get here, I always said I would never be someone who complains when I finally do get pregnant… but wow the 1st trimester.”

Lucy continued: “I think I was nauseous/throwing up until about 14 weeks. Everything and I mean EVERYTHING made me feel sick. I literally hated food. I found I could stomach green apples & crackers.”