Lucy Watson reveals new adjustments since having baby boy

Lucy Watson has been sharing an insight into life with her newborn.

The former Made in Chelsea star welcomed her first child into the world with her husband James Dunmore on March 2.

Following the birth of baby Willoughby, Lucy has decided to open up about the adjustments she’s been making since having her son and has spoken out about the sleep deprivation she is experiencing.

While answering a Q&A from some of her 1.1M Instagram followers on her Stories, Watson was asked, “How are you?? I remember the adjustment being a bit of a shock!”

The new mum replied by admitting, “I’m okay. The adjustment is like nothing I’ve ever experienced. For the first 9 days I only got one hours sleep each night”.

“I’ve never experienced sleep deprivation like it and didn’t know how I was going to continue, but then I got a 3 hour stint and felt brand new”.

“It’s definitely hard learning how to take care of someone else whilst in recovery yourself”.

Lucy went on to say, “He’ll be 2 weeks old tomorrow and I feel like we’re finally into a bit of a rhythm”.

“But there’s no sugar coating that this is the hardest, but most rewarding thing I’ve ever done in my life”.

The 33-year-old was also asked if she would be sharing her birth story online, to which she responded by explaining, “I do plan on sharing it but I just haven’t had the chance”.

“I think I’ve also just taken some time to process everything and how it went down. I always loved watching other people’s birth stories so I will at some point”.

This insight comes after Lucy previously revealed she suffered a ‘long labour with complications’.

In an update from last week, Lucy unveiled a snap from moments after her baby boy was born and wrote, “After a long labour and complications he was finally here, words cannot describe”.