Lucy Watson opens up about fertility struggles before her first child

Lucy Watson has detailed the fertility issues that she struggled with, prior to welcoming her first child.

The former Made In Chelsea star and her husband, James Dunmore, became parents for the first time last March, when Lucy gave birth to their son, Willoughby.

Now, one year into her motherhood experience, Lucy has been reflecting on her struggles to conceive Willoughby.

Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, the 34-year-old revealed that she was “definitely surprised by how long it took” to fall pregnant.

“I found out that, on average, it takes a couple a year to get pregnant […] And there was me thinking, ‘Two or three months, it will happen.’ When you’re trying, every month feels like a year,” Lucy confessed.

“You can have friends around you who got pregnant on their first try, and then you might have friends around you who are going through fertility issues,” she detailed.

“My friends and I are very open with everything. I was probably one of the last ones to start trying, so a lot of my friends had already had their first, or even their second. 50% of my friends had it really easy, and then 50% really struggled,” she recalled.

“You never go into something thinking negatively, and thinking, ‘This is going to be really hard for me’, but I did go into it open minded and knowing that it could go any way. I think that’s why I was very proactive with testing and getting everything checked after six months of trying. I was like, ‘I just want to check everything is okay, because if it’s not, it could be years,’” Lucy explained.

The reality star then went on to describe her fertility tests as “invasive” and “not enjoyable”.

“I think it was every appointment I’d go into, there would be something negative that would be told to me, about me. It was a very anxiety-inducing time. A lot of tears, a lot of feeling sorry for myself and thinking, ‘Why me?’. In retrospect, I actually had a really good journey, but you don’t know what your journey is going to be like when you’re in it,” Lucy added.