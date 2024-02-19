Lucy Watson gives in-depth update on pregnancy with first child

Lucy Watson has been sharing an insight into her pregnancy experience.

The former Made In Chelsea star announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband James Dunmore back in September.

A month later, the couple revealed the exciting news that they’re having a boy.

Now, as her due date nears closer, Lucy has shared an in-depth pregnancy update with her fans.

Admitting that she’s ‘increasingly excited but increasingly nervous’, the 32-year-old gave details about the pregnancy symptoms she’s been experiencing, as well as on when her little one could arrive.

Lucy took to her Instagram Stories to open up to her 1.1M followers by writing, “Preggo update (for anyone who cares): swollen legs/ feet and hands- hands are particularly sore. For everyone who messaged about preeclampsia, I get my urine/ blood pressure checked every week and all is okay”.

“Sleep is pretty much non existent (apart from my daily naps which I cherish). Movements are big and strong, sometimes they take my breath away! Can’t stop eating, craving chocolate like never before”.

Lucy went on to reveal, “Increasingly excited to meet him, but also increasingly nervous about giving birth”.

“Predicted big baby turned out to be just above average, but higher than average levels of amniotic fluid, hence the massive tummy. He’s got a big swimming pool in there!”.

“He could come anyday now, would be cute if it was on my birthday next week, but not going to hold my breath as that would be slightly early”.

While closing off her update, Watson added, “Keeping busy but also bored out of my brains”.

When announcing her pregnancy last year, Lucy unveiled a sweet photo with James cuddling her and her blossoming baby bump.

“Our little miracle,” the former reality star captioned the sweet image.