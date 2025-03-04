Lucy Hale confesses why she keeps her romantic relationships hidden

Lucy Hale has explained why she keeps her love life private.

The actress shot to fame at the age of 20, when she starred in the hit teen drama Pretty Little Liars.

Throughout her time in the public eye, Lucy has been faced with multiple romance rumours, but she has never gone public with a relationship.

Now, the star has chosen to reveal the reason why she keeps her love life hidden from the public eye.

Speaking on Amanda Hirsch‘s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the 35-year-old shared why she finds it “attractive” when a suitor doesn’t have a social media presence.

“Because I grew up on the show and in the public eye, I put way too much out there, I think. I’m very open about my personal journey, and that’s been really great. But my dating life, that whole side of my life, I don’t think I’ll ever publicly speak about,” Lucy confessed.

“It’s so funny because there have been people who’ve speculated that I’ve been dating people that I’m not dating. There are other people that I was dating, and in love with, that people never knew about,” she exclaimed.

“I recognise what social media has done to my psyche at certain times in my life and caring too much and caring about perception. I have to really be conscious about what I’m revealing. But also, I do wear my heart on my sleeve, and I try not to overthink things, so it’s a fine line,” she continued.

Lucy, who uses the celebrity dating app Raya, later noted the key aspects that she looks out for when dating online.

“Sometimes people will post a pixelated photos and I’m thinking, this is such a red flag for me because I was like, 'You don’t even care about the quality of the photo', which I guess could be kind of sexy,” she explained.

“I’m not swiping for the people that are shirtless and if you’re posting a headshot, forget about it,” Lucy added, teasing that her “Achilles heel” is a musician.