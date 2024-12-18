Lucie Donlan teases property plans amid wedding to fiancé Luke Mabott

Lucie Donlan and Luke Mabbott are taking on a new property venture, ahead of their wedding!

The former Love Island stars have been in a relationship since the summer of 2020. Then, in December of the following year, the pair got engaged during a romantic getaway to Finland.

As they continue planning their wedding, Luke and Lucie have been keeping themselves busy by renovating an old chapel in Newquay. Luke, who is a plumber by trade, purchased the property to modernise it with his brother Liam, while Lucie will be giving a helping hand as the chapel’s interior decorator.

Now, as they continue to renovate their chapel in the UK, the couple have confirmed that they are also on the hunt to purchase a home in France.

Speaking to OK!, Lucie explained the reason why they are looking to take on a second renovation project abroad.

"It's always been our dream to buy a chateau in France. We've been working hard renovating our chapel, and while it is a lot of hard work, we can see it paying off, so we'd love to use all the skills and things we have learned along the way and put that into a new project in France,” the 25-year-old detailed.

Lucie, who found fame during the summer season of Love Island in 2019, went on to note that she will be documenting her house hunting process with Luke on YouTube.

“You will see us literally jump into a campervan and travel around different regions looking for the perfect chateau. There were so many beautiful houses to choose from. You will see the good bits, but also the harder bits, and the tough and emotional decisions that come with buying a house," she teased further.

In February of last year, bride-to-be Lucie confirmed that she had purchased her wedding dress.

However, speaking to MailOnline in 2022, she admitted that the pair are in no rush to walk down the aisle.

'We are going to have a longer engagement. We are going to travel first – there are a lot of places that we want to visit,” Lucie noted.