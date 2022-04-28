Lovely little line-up announced for tomorrow’s Late Late Show

RTÉ have just announced an all-Irish Late Late Show line-up of guests set to appear on tomorrow night's RTÉ One talk show with Ryan Tubridy. Featuring some of our favourite Irish stars from the worlds of sport, arts and music, this one is not to be missed!

The mastermind behind Dublin’s five-in-a-row and one of Gaelic Football’s greatest ever managers, Jim Gavin is now leading a very different challenge, chairing an upcoming Citizens' Assembly on a directly elected mayor of Dublin.

But with his football career as well as his experience as a military pilot and work with the Irish Aviation Authority, not to mention a Freedom of the City of Dublin award…he’s the right man for the job. He'll join Ryan to speak about his role and much more.

Author Cecelia Ahern will speak with Ryan about her TV adaptation of Roar, her book of short stories, produced and starring Nicole Kidman which has made headlines this week and ruffled quite a few feathers!

Glitter balls at the ready…as she prepares to fly to Italy to represent Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest, Brooke Scullion will be in studio to perform her dancefloor anthem That's Rich.

Derry girl Brooke will chat with Ryan on her life since winning The Late Late Show Eurosong in February and how she is feeling about her upcoming performance at the Eurovision Semi-Final in Turin on May 12th, with Irish hopes pinned on her entry to make the finals this year.

Plus, there will be music from the energetic Irish alt-folk group Moxie, who will perform The Place Above.

All of this and more on The Late Late Show this Friday, April 29 at 9:35pm on RTÉ One.