Love sleep more than life? THIS is how many hours your body needs

Sleep is our number one bae.

There's nothing better than waking up with knowing you don't actually have to get up (hello, bank holiday weekend!), and so we roll around in our toasty beds and clock in some more zzzs.

Well, now new research has suggested the amount of sleep we should get based on our age.

We've known for a long time that eight hours is the minimum needed, but how many of us actually get that amount every night?

The National Sleep Foundation created a chart, made up by 18 scientists, and confirmed that "younger adults," should indeed be getting 7-9 hours.

Newborns (0-3 months): Sleep range narrowed to 14-17 hours each day

Infants (4-11 months): Sleep range widened two hours to 12-15 hours

Toddlers (1-2 years): Sleep range widened by one hour to 11-14 hours

Preschoolers (3-5): Sleep range widened by one hour to 10-13 hours

School age children (6-13): Sleep range widened by one hour to 9-11 hours

Teenagers (14-17): Sleep range widened by one hour to 8-10 hours

Younger adults (18-25): Sleep range is 7-9 hours (new age category)

Adults (26-64): Sleep range is 7-9 hours

Older adults (65+): Sleep range is 7-8 hours (new age category)

The NSF stressed that we have to "make sleep a priority," and even though that may be a tad difficult, it's definitely set in our minds now.