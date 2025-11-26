This Collection Is The Party Season Answer We’ve Been Waiting For

Right, hands up if your idea of "party season dressing" currently involves wondering whether you can get away with those black trousers from 2019 and a sparkly top you haven't seen since the back of the wardrobe ate it. We've all been there. Between the school run, work deadlines, and remembering to defrost something for dinner, getting glamorous for Christmas nights out can feel like yet another thing on the endless to-do list.

But what if getting dressed up didn't have to be complicated? Enter Love Laura XO, the Irish fashion label that's just dropped a collection designed for real women who want to look fabulous without spending three hours in a fitting room or remortgaging the house.

Their new Autumn/Winter range has landed, and the star of the show is the Velvet Collection – a gorgeous edit of jewel-toned mini and midi dresses that bring proper glamour to winter wardrobes without trying too hard. Think plush textures, clean lines, and that effortlessly chic vibe that makes you look like you've got it all together (even if you're running on four hours' sleep and your second coffee of the morning).

Party Pieces That Actually Work For Real Life

The beauty of this collection is that it's not just about the party dresses – though those are stunning. Love Laura XO has created a full wardrobe of winter staples that mix and match beautifully, so you're not stuck with a one-hit wonder that'll sit unworn until next December.

Rich velvet textures bring luxe warmth to winter wardrobes

The Bow Velvet Dress in black (€90.95) is giving major vintage vibes with a modern twist. It's a sumptuous velvet mini with an A-line silhouette that skims rather than clings – always appreciated after a big dinner. The real talking point? A contrast bow in either ruby red or cream that adds a playful pop of colour to the deep V neckline. It's festive without being over the top, and that concealed back zip means no awkward wrestling yourself into it.

If you prefer something a bit longer, the Pearl-Button Velvet Dress (€170.95) is absolutely beautiful. This sleeveless midi comes in black or burgundy, with a flattering V-neckline and a row of pearl buttons down the front. The fitted bodice and soft flare create that smooth, feminine silhouette that works for everything from work Christmas parties to New Year's Eve. Basically, it's the dress equivalent of a reliable friend who always makes you look good.

Then there's the Square-Neck Velvet Dress (€159.95) in either rich chocolate or jet black. The square neckline and subtle shoulder pads add structure and a touch of glamour, while the fitted silhouette with a back vent creates a sleek, elongating shape. It's the kind of dress that feels quietly luxurious – perfect for when you want to look polished without shouting about it.

Mix, Match, And Make It Work Harder

Tailored separates that transition effortlessly from day to night

Here's where it gets really clever. The Longline Velvet Waistcoat (€73.95) and Fitted Trousers (€56.95) are designed to work together or separately, which is music to the ears of anyone who's trying to build a capsule wardrobe that actually earns its keep.

The waistcoat features a deep V-neck, contrasting panel details, and decorative front buttons – plus those built-in shoulder pads that keep everything looking sharp. It's fully lined with practical pockets (always a win), and the longline cut is incredibly flattering. Pair it with the matching fitted trousers for a coordinated look that works for drinks after work, or throw it over jeans and a white tee for weekend brunches.

The trousers themselves are the kind of wardrobe heroes we all need more of. High-waisted, tapered leg, with side pockets and a secure zip-and-hook closure. They're comfortable enough for all-day wear but chic enough to take you through to evening. Team them with heels and a sparkly blouse for parties, or keep it casual with trainers and a cosy jumper for the inevitable round of festive school events.

The Woman Behind The Label

Love Laura XO is the brainchild of Laura Kearney, who originally studied Urban Planning and Property Development before moving into retail property development. After working in an operational role at Victoria Square shopping centre in Belfast, she caught the fashion retail bug and opened The Walk in Wardrobe back in June 2014.

A decade later, she launched Love Laura XO in summer 2024, with a mission to create clothes designed by real women, for real women. Every piece is meticulously fit-tested to ensure it flatters all body shapes and sizes, with everything stocked from UK size 6 to 18. It's fashion that understands that we're not all the same shape, and that's exactly how it should be.

The entire collection is available now at walkinwardrobeonline.com, with prices that won't require you to remortgage (always a bonus in January). From tailored jackets and everyday staples to these gorgeous party pieces, it's a range that genuinely works for the chaos of real life – school runs, work meetings, Christmas parties, and everything in between.

So if you're staring at your wardrobe wondering what on earth you're going to wear this party season, maybe it's time to treat yourself to something that makes getting dressed up feel less like a chore and more like the fun part of the festivities. After all, if we're going to survive December, we might as well look fabulous doing it.